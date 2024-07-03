Georgia Players Predict Their Overall in EA College Football 25
Georgia football players predict what their overall will be in EA college football 25.
Typically the college football offseason provides a lull for fans that forces them to continuously look forward to the upcoming season for the excitement to spark back. However, this offseason, college football video games are making a return and it has fans everywhere anticipating the release of the game. But not just the fans. Players too.
EA just recently released the top 25 offensive and defensive ratings for the upcoming video game along with the overall ratings as well. Georgia came in at number one overall with a 95 rating which is two ratings ahead of Ohio State who was second on the list with a 93 overall rating. According to a ratings reveal from EA Sports, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive unit will be rated a 94 overall out of 100 in the upcoming college football video game. The rating is the highest ranking out of any team in the SEC and is the second highest ranking behind the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Bulldogs offensive unit will be rated a 94 overall out of 100 in the upcoming college football video game. The rating is the highest ranking out of any team in the SEC and is currently tied with Oregon as the highest in the game.
Some Georgia football players have now guessed what they think their overall in the college football video game is going to be. These predictions come a Georgia based Instagram account called Uga.rush who asked the players what they think their overall will be. Here is what they said:
- Daylen Everette, DB: 85
- Dillon Bell, WR: 78
- Julian Humphrey, DB: 85
- Roderick Robinson, RB: 75
- Raylen Wilson, LB: 80
EA Sports has methodically leaked out news about the video game to keep fans on their toes about the game. They have already released a trailer, new details about the game and now a list of the hardest stadiums to play in for the video game. Ruckus road game environments are part of what makes college football so great, and Georgia's Sanford Stadium was ranked inside of the top five for toughest stadiums to play in.
In the reveal of the sights and sounds, it was shown that Georgia fans will be able to create a blackout game when the Bulldogs were their black jerseys at home. Something that a large portion of Georgia fans wish happened on a regular occurrence, but at least now they will able to live those dreams through a video game.
EA released a cover photo for the game featuring multiple current players, including Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, something that couldn't have happened prior to NIL. Seems like based on everything that has been leaked out about the game that the Georgia Bulldogs might be a fan favorite to use given their high ratings on both sides of the football.
