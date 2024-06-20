Georgia Predicted to Finish First in SEC
The Georgia Bulldogs have been predicted to finish first in the SEC this college football season.
College football fans can't mention the college football playoff or even the SEC Championship game without eventually mentioning the Bulldogs. They are viewed as one of the favorites to win it all this season, and one of the favorites to make the trip to Atlanta again this season to play for the conference title. At least that's what the latest predictions show.
Phil Steele released his SEC standings predictions for the 2024 college football season and he has the Bulldogs finishing number one with Texas and Alabama right behind them. That would put the Longhorns in the conference championship game in their first season in the SEC and with a rematch against Georgia as the two teams will play one another during the regular season this year.
Georgia will have quite a few headlining games this season with road trips to Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss and also home games against Tennessee, Auburn and a neutral site game against Clemson to start the year. Finishing number one in the SEC with that schedule would be a huge accomplishment and would certainly put Georgia in a favorable position to win the national title.
The Bulldogs will have to lean on the likes of quarterback Carson Beck, safety Malaki Starks and defensive end Mykel Williams this season as they are just a few of the top players on the roster. All three are expected to have huge seasons for the Bulldogs this year, but they're not the only ones, and that's what makes Georgia such a threat this year.
