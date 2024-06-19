Georgia Projected to be Top Team in College Football Thru 2026
The Georgia Bulldogs have been projected as the top team in college football thru the 2026 season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are headed into the 2024 season as one of the favorites to win the national title, and they are in a position to continue their reign in the sport. Head coach Kirby Smart and his staff have recruited at a top level consistently and it has them set up to have a bright future moving forward.
ESPN released an article projecting the power rankings in college football through 2026 and the Bulldogs got pinned at the top. Georgia's quarterback room ranks fourth, offense ranks first, defense at 3rd and total team ranking sits at number one according to the article. Here is what the major news outlet wrote about Georgia:
"Georgia retained the top spot in the team rankings and the choice wasn't very difficult. If the Bulldogs had stayed healthier down the stretch last season, they might have claimed a third consecutive national title after being ranked No. 1 for most of the fall. They will enter 2024 as one of the frontrunners for a championship, led by Heisman Trophy contender at quarterback and a deep and talented defense. Georgia also has more stability than many perennial top-five teams, as coach Kirby Smart is signed through 2033 and the team is still viewed as the one to beat in the SEC. The team signed ESPN's top-rated 2024 recruiting class, headlined by cornerback Ellis Robinson IV, inside linebacker Justin Williams and three other defenders ranked in the top 26 nationally."
Georgia has major pieces returning on both sides of the football this year and they have the depth to remain in the top position moving forward. With the expanded playoff coming to college football this season, it can be almost guaranteed that the Bulldogs will be in the playoff every single season for the foreseeable future.
