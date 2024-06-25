Georgia Projected to Go Undefeated in 2024 College Football Season
The Georgia Bulldogs have been projected to go undefeated during the 2024 college football season by CBS.
While Georgia is considered to be one of the favorites to take home the national title this season, the schedule provides a tumultuous task for them. The Bulldogs will have to make road trips to Texas, Alabama and Ole Miss this season which could provide some bumps in the road. However, one major outlet doesn't believe that to be the case.
The Bulldogs have gone three straight seasons under head coach Kirby Smart without losing a single regular season game, and CBS predicts that streak to extend to four. The outlet wrote an article predicting win totals for each SEC program, and the Bulldogs were slotted to go undefeated this season. Here is what the article said:
"I've made it a policy to not project Georgia losses until Georgia actually loses. While some might think that's too reserved, Kirby Smart has earned the same benefit of the doubt as former boss Nick Saban. The Bulldogs are way too loaded and too well-coached to fathom anything less than a perfect regular season. That road game at Texas will be well worth watching, and Alabama can always give anyone trouble, but the Bulldogs are going to march on to another spot in the playoff and the sun is still going to rise tomorrow morning. Pick: Over 10.5 (-122) ," Will Backus of CBS wrote.
Having players like quarterback Carson Beck, safety Malaki Starks and defensive end Mykel Williams returning for another season are just some of the reasons why Georgia is projected so highly, and that doesn't even cover all of the keynote returnees. It won't be easy for Georgia to complete another undefeated regular season, but they have the roster to do it.
