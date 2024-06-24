Why Georgia Quarterback Carson Beck is QB No. 1, Explained by Matt Miller
Georgia football quarterback Carson Beck has been labeled as the top quarterback in the 2025 draft class, and analyst Matt Miller explains why.
There is still a long way to go before the 2025 NFL draft class starts to get finalized into a ranking order, but Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is a name that many people are already plugging in at the top spot. Next year's draft class has some big names at the quarterback position, but Beck seems to be the player most analysts are drawn to the most. Not everyone is on board with that take though so draft analyst Matt Miller did his best to explain the reasoning.
Miller discussed the number one overall pick for the 2025 NFL draft and he not only thinks Beck is the top guy at his position, but he thinks there's a world where teams look to move up in the draft to take him. Here is what Miller said:
“It has to be Carson Beck from Georgia,” Miller said. “Interestingly enough, on that FPI, four of those teams have young quarterbacks. So I think next year is that time where we maybe do see a team like the New York Giants or the Las Vegas Raiders try to move up the board to get Carson Beck, who right now, is the No. 1 quarterback in the class. We saw him play a little bit in 2022. Four touchdowns, no interceptions. Last year, taking the place of Stetson Bennett as the starter, really came out hot – 24 touchdowns to just six interceptions."
Miller also would go on to mention that Beck is not on the level of Trevor Lawrence or Caleb Williams as a prospect but that he does stand out amongst a group of really good quarterbacks. He also would go on to say that any questions people have about Beck going into this season will be answered due to Georgia's tough schedule for the 2024 season, like a road game at Texas.
Beck is a favorite to win the Heisman this year, the Georgia Bulldogs are viewed as one of the favorites to win the national title and now Beck looks to be a strong early candidate for the number one overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. If all the stars align, 2024 could very well be one for the books at the University of Georgia.
