Georgia Running Back Nate Frazier Named to Maxwell Award Watch List
Georgia running back Nate Frazier has been named to the Maxwell Award watch list.
The Georgia Bulldogs will be siphoning quite a few new names into the starting rotation on offense this season, but one familiar name is running back Nate Frazier. He showed out as a true freshman last season and entered the starting role when Trevor Etienne was battling an injury, and now he is set to be the full-time starter.
After a successful freshman season, the expectations are high for Frazier in Athens this season, and to add to that, the Georgia running back has been named to the Maxwell Award watch list. The award his given to the best all-around player at the end of the season.
Two Georgia players have taken home the award. Charley Trippi won in 1946, and Herschel Walker took it home in 1982.
The Bulldogs struggled running the football at times last year, but Frazier was a bright spot when he got going. He finished the season with 133 carries for 671 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 5.0 yards per carry.
Georgia has a reputation for pumping out some pristine running backs, and Frazier is looking to be the next one added to the list. With him being the starter now, fans can expect him to have an even better sophomore season this upcoming year.
Frazier will share carries this season with the likes of Cash Jones, Illinois transfer Josh McCray and other names like Roderick Robinson, Chauncey Bowens and Bo Walker.
