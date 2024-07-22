Georgia's 2024 Schedule a Blessing in Disguise
Georgia's 2024 college football is a blessing in disguise.
There's no question that Georgia has one of the more difficult college football schedules in the country for the 2024 season. Road trips to Texas, Alabama and Ole Miss which are also three presumed playoff contenders this season, a neutral site game against Clemson to open the season and home games against Auburn and Tennessee and of course the always highly anticipated neutral site game against the Florida Gators. It's a tough schedule to maneuver through, but the tough slate of games might be a blessing in disguise.
The 2024 schedule might be tough, but at least Georgia returns a lot of key pieces on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Carson Beck will be leading the offense after leading the SEC in passing yards as a first year starter, Malaki Starks and Mykel Williams headline the defense with plenty of other impact players surrounding all three of them. It's an ideal roster to have when tasked against the schedule the Bulldogs drew.
When SEC conference schedules were announced this year it was also mentioned that the 2025 schedules would possess the same opponents as this year's schedules for every SEC team, but the venues would be flipped. For example, Georgia will play Ole Miss, Alabama and Texas at home in 2025. Still, a tough schedule looming in the distance, but a much more favorable one, especially when taking a look at what all Georgia could lose after this season.
Not only will Georgia be losing Beck and likely Williams and Starks as they will be draft-eligible after this season, but you could go as far as to say that the Bulldogs could break their own draft record of 15 in the 2025 NFL draft with the amount of talent that will be departing the roster. But just going off of the notion that Georgia will be starting a new quarterback next season and losing two of their top players on defense, the Bulldogs would much rather have this year's roster face the 2024 slate as opposed to what the team is projected to look like in 2025.
So while it's fair for fans to have concerns about Georgia's football schedule this coming season, a sigh of relief can also be added to that reaction knowing that the more manageable schedule will be coming during a season in which the program will need it. Especially with the knowledge of the playoff expanding, Dawg fans can feel safe about remaining a top-12 team in college football next season with the schedule despite the mass amount of change that is expected to occur on the roster.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Amongst List of Overrated Teams in College Football
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily