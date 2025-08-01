Georgia's Jared Wilson Solidifying Himself as Starter for New England Patriots
Former Georgia offensive lineman Jared Wilson is solidifying himself as a starter for the New England Patriots.
The Georgia Bulldogs have another strong class of rookies that will be trying to impact rosters this season. One of those players is Jared Wilson, who was a third-round pick by the New England Patriots in this year's draft. Based on the latest reports, Wilson is off to a strong start with his new team.
While Wilson played center for the Bulldogs, he has been getting first-team reps at left guard for New England, according to ESPN.
"Third-round pick Jared Wilson once again aligned as the top left guard, with fourth-year veteran Ben Brown as the top center (with veteran Garrett Bradbury sidelined due to an ankle injury)," Mike Reiss wrote.
Wilson could be considered one of the fastest risers out of Georgia's program in a while. He started just one season for the Bulldogs at center, and it wasn't even a full season of starting, as he dealt with an injury in the middle of the season, which kept him on the sidelines. Despite that, he declared for the draft and was a third-rounder. Now, he is projected to be a starter for the Patriots this season.
A big reason why teams fell in love with Wilson during the pre-draft process is because of his rare athletic ability for a player at his position. At the NFL combine, he posted a raw athletic score of 9.98. This ranked second out of 622 centers from 1987 to 2025.
