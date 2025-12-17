Patriots vs. Ravens Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 16
The New England Patriots suffered a tough loss in Week 15 to the Bills and now are in danger of falling out of the top spot in the AFC East. They head to Baltimore to take on a Ravens team that also desperately needs a win.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this pivotal AFC showdown for the Week 16 edition of Sunday Night Football.
Patriots vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Patriots +3 (-113)
- Ravens -3 (-107)
Moneyline
- Patriots +128
- Ravens -152
Total
- OVER 48 (-112)
- UNDER 48 (-108)
Patriots vs. Ravens How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 21
- Game Time: 8:20 pm ET
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock
- Patriots Record: 11-3
- Ravens Record: 7-7
Patriots vs. Ravens Betting Trends
- Patriots are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games
- The OVER is 6-2 in the Patriots' last eight games
- Patriots have won six straight road games
- Ravens are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the Ravens' last seven games
- Ravens are 1-6 ATS in their last seven home games
Patriots vs. Ravens Injury Reports
Patriots Injury Report
- Robert Spillane, LB - Questionable
- Terrell Jennings, RB - IR
- Will Campbell, OT - IR
- Alex Austin, CB - IR
- Milton Williams, DE - IR
Ravens Injury Report
- Rashod Bateman, WR - Questionable
- Teddye Buchanan, LB - Out
- Chidobe Awuzie, CB - Questionable
- Ben Cleveland, G - Reserve-Suspended
- Justice Hill, RB - IR
Patriots vs. Ravens Key Player to Watch
- Drake Maye, QB - New England Patriots
Drake Maye has fallen behind Matthew Stafford in the race to win NFL MVP, but he can still catch him if he's able to finish the season on a strong note and lead the Patriots to an AFC East title and the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Let's see if he can put together a strong performance on Sunday.
Patriots vs. Ravens Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Patriots:
The Patriots' defense has some major issues that were exposed against the Bills this past weekend. With that being said, they're still an elite offense, and Drake Maye has been the most efficient quarterback in the NFL this season. I'm a bit surprised they're set as 2.5-point underdogs against a Ravens team that continues to underwhelm. Sure, they beat up on a spiraling Bengals team last week, but the Patriots are several steps above Cincinnati in class.
The Ravens are 14th in overall DVOA, 19th in EPA per play, and 14th in opponent EPA per play. Let's stop treating the Ravens like they're an elite team that has just suffered from some bad luck this season. They're an above-average team at best, and the Patriots will be able to hang with them.
Pick: Patriots +3 (-113) via FanDuel
