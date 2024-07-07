Georgia's Offensive X-Factor for 2024 Season
Who will be Georgia's X-Factor on offense during the 2024 college football season?
The Georgia Bulldogs went hunting in the portal this offseason to find some more offensive firepower for quarterback Carson Beck to work with this season. The program reeled in running back Trevor Etienne, three wide receivers and Stanford tight end Benjamin Yurosek. But perhaps the biggest offensive threat for the Bulldogs was already on the roster.
Every offense needs an X-factor. Someone who can essentially do it all and step up in big moments time and time again. Georgia has several players who fit this mold and who could be placed into this discussion. But one player showed last season that his abilities expand a bit further than the rest, and that's wide receiver Dillon Bell.
Fans witnessed Bell's role on offense grow with every passing week during the 2023 season. He showed his ability to win on the outside, make contested catches and even carry the rock from the backfield if needed. Bell ended the season with 355 receiving yards, 157 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. Over half of his receptions last season came in the last four games of the year, so it would appear that something clicked between him and Beck later in the season.
Georgia will not have the privilege of relying on wide receiver Ladd McConkey and tight end Brock Bowers this season, as they are now both in the NFL. That means new names will need to emerge as top targets in the receiving game and Bell has the skillset to take on that role. He is entering his third season at Georgia after committing to the Bulldogs as a three-star recruit, and everyone knows the Bulldogs' track record with those types of players.
This isn't to say that Bell will put up 1,000 receiving yards this season and he may not even be the team's leading receiver considering all of the options offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has to work with this season. But when it comes to a player who can line up anywhere on the field and be used in a multitude of ways to get him the ball, Bell is the best candidate for that.
