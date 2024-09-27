Dawgs Daily

Georgia vs Alabama Updated Injury Report

An update has been provided for both teams ahead of the Georgia vs Alabama matchup.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide are set to face off in arguably the most important regular season game of the 2024 college football season. The Dawgs will be traveling to Tuscaloosa in a top-five matchup as both teams look to remain undefeated and keep their College Football Playoff hopes on the right track.

Both teams are entering this game with a handful of injuries to key players that could make massive impacts on this game, should they play. Below is the initial injury report for both teams.

Initially, Georgia wide receiver Sacovie White was listed as questionable but his status has now been switched to doubtful ahead of the game. Outside of that, everything else remained the same.

Georgia vs Alabama Injury Report:

Georgia

  • Roderick Robinson, RB, Out
  • Tate Ratledge, OL, Out
  • Sacovie White, WR, Doubtful
  • Jordan Hall, DL, Questionable
  • Mykel Williams, LB, Questionable
  • London Humphreys, WR, Out
  • Warren Brinson, DL, Probable

Alabama

  • Qua Russaw, LB, Probable
  • Richard Young, RB, Probable
  • Jeremiah Alexander, LB, Probable

How to Watch Georgia vs Alabama

  • Gameday: Saturday, September 28th. 2024
  • Game time: 7:30 pm ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color)
  • Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

