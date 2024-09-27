Georgia vs Alabama Updated Injury Report
An update has been provided for both teams ahead of the Georgia vs Alabama matchup.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide are set to face off in arguably the most important regular season game of the 2024 college football season. The Dawgs will be traveling to Tuscaloosa in a top-five matchup as both teams look to remain undefeated and keep their College Football Playoff hopes on the right track.
Both teams are entering this game with a handful of injuries to key players that could make massive impacts on this game, should they play. Below is the initial injury report for both teams.
Initially, Georgia wide receiver Sacovie White was listed as questionable but his status has now been switched to doubtful ahead of the game. Outside of that, everything else remained the same.
Georgia vs Alabama Injury Report:
Georgia
- Roderick Robinson, RB, Out
- Tate Ratledge, OL, Out
- Sacovie White, WR, Doubtful
- Jordan Hall, DL, Questionable
- Mykel Williams, LB, Questionable
- London Humphreys, WR, Out
- Warren Brinson, DL, Probable
Alabama
- Qua Russaw, LB, Probable
- Richard Young, RB, Probable
- Jeremiah Alexander, LB, Probable
How to Watch Georgia vs Alabama
- Gameday: Saturday, September 28th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color)
- Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia vs Alabama Tickets: Expensive Prices for Big Time SEC Matchup
- Georgia vs Alabama Betting Odds Following Week Three of College Football
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily