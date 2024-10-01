Georgia vs Auburn: A Get Right Game for the Bulldogs
The Georgia Bulldogs are playing host to the Auburn Tigers this weekend and it's a get-right game for the Dawgs.
With the Alabama game in the rearview mirror, the Georgia Bulldogs are now focusing on the Auburn Tigers for their first home game since week two against Tennessee Tech. Georgia is still very much in a position to contend for a national title, but they are going to have to improve if they want to remain in that conversation. That improvement starts with the matchup against Auburn.
Perhaps the most glaring issue for Georgia right now is the slow offensive starts. Georgia has not scored a touchdown in the first quarter against a P4 team this season. It led to them being now 28-0 against Alabama and ultimately cost them the football game despite coming back and taking a lead.
It's not an issue of not having the right plays dialed up. A deep ball to Arian Smith was dropped on the first possession and a miscue on an audible at the line of scrimmage led to an interception. If either of those plays are executed then the conversation is likely different, but lack of execution early in the football games is hindering Georgia's offense right now. If those can be reduced or even eliminated, Georgia's offense will be a lot more efficient this season.
That means this week's game against Auburn has the opportunity to be a get-right game for the Bulldogs. The ultimate goal for Georgia this weekend is to come out of the game with a win, but if Georgia can get the offense humming early in the football game, it would have Georgia feeling a lot better about the direction of the offense moving forward this season.
