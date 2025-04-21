Georgia Wide Receiver Michael Jackson Announces Commitment to Purdue
With spring practice coming to a close around the country, the spring portal window is full speed ahead. Despite being successful in both the fall and spring portals, the Georgia Bulldogs are no exception to losing players who are looking for a change of scenery.
After entering the transfer portal this past December, Georgia Wide Receiver Michael Jackson III finally made his decision as to where he will continue his football career. Jackson announced today that he will be signing with Purdue. The former USC-commit is also joining another former Georgia receiver, Nitro Tuggle, who announced today that he will be a Boilermaker.
With such steep competition in the receiver room after the fall signings of Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch, Jackson will likely have a better chance to make his presence felt with Purdue. For his career, he has totaled 508 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns, but only made one reception last year for the Bulldogs. This will be his final year of eligibility.
The Georgia Bulldogs have had a handful of players transfer to Purdue over the years. Defensive back Nyland Green and defensive lineman CJ Madden are some of the most recent examples. Now Jackson joins former teammates Tuggle and wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissette with the Boilermakers.
The Bulldogs will continue their preparations for the regular season as they gear up for their 2025 opener in Sanford Stadium against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Bulldogs are currently on a more than 30-game win streak at home and have not lost a season opener against Kirby Smart.
