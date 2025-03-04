Green Bay Packers Draft Georgia's Jared Wilson in Latest NFL Mock Draft
The Green Bay Packers select Georgia center Jared Wilson in latest NFL mock draft.
The NFL Combine is officially wrapped up which means there is a better gauge on where prospects are slotted in the draft. The Georgia Bulldogs had some standout performers at the event and one of them was center Jared Wilson. The former Dawg showcased his athleticism as an interior offensive linemen and it has caused his stock to rise.
ESPN's Jordan Reid released his latest two-round NFL mock draft and he had the Green Bay Packers taking Wilson with the 54th overall pick in the second round. Here is what Reid had to say about Wilson and the pick:
"Cornerback or wide receiver could be an option for Green Bay, but there's a hole at center with Josh Myers on an expiring contract," Reid wrote. "Wilson is a solid, dependable blocker who is also a great athlete. He ran the fastest 40 of all offensive linemen at the combine (4.84 seconds)."
After running a 4.90 on his first attempt in the 40-yard dash, which was the fastest in the group, Wilson followed that up with a 4.84 performance. On top of that, Wilson scored a 9.98 relative athletic score, which ranks second out of 622 centers from 1987 to 2025. It is one of the craziest combine performances anyone has ever seen out of a center.
Wilson has seemed to lock down the spot as the No. 1 center in the class and now it looks like he could go as high as the second round of the draft. Impressive considering it only took one season of starting at Georgia for Wilson to reach this status.
