HALFTIME: Georgia Bulldogs Hold Lead vs Mississippi State Bulldogs
The Georgia Bulldogs hold a commanding lead over Mississippi State heading into halftime with a score of 24-7.
Mississippi State got off to a hot start offensively. They took their opening drive 75-yards for a touchdown to quickly put them up 7-0. Georgia then responded with a drive of their own that resulted in a field goal. Georgia's defense got a stop on the next drive and big run from Nate Frazier got them near the goal line. Unfortunately a fumble from Dillon Bell on an end around gave Mississippi State. However, Georgia forced a fumble of their own on the next drive and a big catch from Elyiss Williams put them in business. Chauncey Bowens finished the drive with a touchdown to go up 10-7.
Georgia Offense Impressive in First Half vs Miss State
On Mississippi State's next drive, Georgia got another crucial stop on third down thanks to a pass breakup from Daylen Everette. Georgia proceeded to go on a death march on the next drive. A few nice runs from Nate Frazier, an explosive pass to Oscar Delp and a first down run from Gunner Stockton on third down set Georgia up for business. Stockton then hit Delp for a touchdown to go up 17-7.
Mississippi State starts walking it down the field but a false start penalty gets them behind the sticks. Kamario Taylor does his best to get the offense into a better situation on first and second down, but the Georgia ultimately turns them over on downs.
On their next drive, Georgia faced a 4th and 3, they initially brought the punt unit on, but proceed to substitute the offense onto the field. Mississippi State then jumps offsides to give Georgia a first down. Stockton then hits Branch on a screen pass to find the end zone to extend Georgia's lead to 24-7. A massive drive for the Bulldogs before heading into the locker room for halftime.
Outside of the turnover, Georgia's offense has been extremely effecient thus far. Bowens and Frazier have both had nice runs and Stockton has spread the ball around in the passing game to keep the Dawgs ahead of the sticks. The defense has also stepped up in key moments against an offense in Mississippi State that is one of the more explosive in the country.
Georgia is set to receive the ball after halftime, after Mississippi State elected to take the ball first after winning the toss before the game. Georgia in the first half had 109 rushing yards and 176 passing yards. Mississippi State had 86 rushing yards and 81 passing yards.