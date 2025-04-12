Halftime Observations From Georgia Bulldogs' Spring Scrimmage, "G-Day"
The Georgia Bulldogs are halfway done with their spring scrimmage, G-Day. Here are some of the main takeaways.
The Georgia Bulldogs are halfway through their annual spring scrimmage, known as "G-Day" and have provided fans with some highly-anticipated Bulldog action. With the first half of the inter-squad scrimmage complete, here are some of our main takeaways from the event.
1. It Feels Like a Spring Game...
The Georgia Bulldogs' fanbase has always "brought the juice" when it comes to creating an electric atmosphere in Sanford Stadium (it's why they've only lost one game there since 2017). And while this Saturday's crowd has been lively, it certainly pales in comparison to that of a normal game day. Understandably so.
2. Offenses are Still in the "Feeling Out" Process
Both teams started somewhat slow out of the gate as neither team was able to reach the endzone until the 1-minute mark of the second quarter. Quarterbacks, Ryan Puglisi and Gunner Stockton both struggled to complete their deep balls and often were forced to settle for checkdowns. The offense has seemed to move down the field a little more smoothly with Stockton at the helm, however.
3. The Secondary is Playing Very Well
Part of the reason why the Dawgs' offense has not had much success has been the Bulldogs' defensive secondary has played excellent thus far. Open wide receivers have been hard to find and the defensive backs have been swarming to the ball. Two Dawgs have already nabbed interceptions and multiple Dawgs have earned pass breakups.
4. Drops Are Still an Issue
While it is spring and some players are young. Inopportune drops have hindered the offense's ability to move down the field. There is plenty of time to clean this up before the regular season starts. But it is something that will need attention.
The second half of this year's scrimmage will likely consist of mainly younger players and those who are still earning their place on the roster. Bulldogs on SI are in attendance for Saturday's scrimmage and will provide LIVE UPDATES of all the action as it happens. In addition to live coverage online by Bulldogs on SI, play-by-play coverage for the scrimmage will be broadcast on 680 The Fan.
