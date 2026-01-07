Texans vs. Steelers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Wild Card Round
The Houston Texans didn’t look like a playoff team in September, or even in October. They started the season 0-3, won their next two, then lost two of three after the bye. However, since that 3-5 start, Houston has not lost a game.
The Pittsburgh Steelers saw their struggles in the middle of the year, going from 4-1 in Week 6 to 6-6 after Week 13. They, too, finished the year strong, though, with four wins in their final five games, including a thriller over the Ravens to win the AFC North.
Which team will keep it rolling into the Divisional Round?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in the NFL Wild Card Round.
Texans vs. Steelers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Texans -3 (-120)
- Steelers +3 (+100)
Moneyline
- Texans -180
- Steelers +150
Total
- 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Texans vs. Steelers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 12
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Texans record: 12-5
- Steelers record: 10-7
Texans vs. Steelers Betting Trends
- The Texans are 9-8 against the spread this season.
- The Steelers are 9-7-1 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 11-6 in the Texans' games this season.
- The OVER is 9-7-1 in the Steelers' games this season.
- The Texans are 4-4 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Steelers are 5-3 against the spread at home this season.
Texans vs. Steelers Injury Reports
Texans Injury Report
- Trent Brown – questionable
- Jamal Hill – questionable
- Kamari Lassiter – questionable
- Jawhar Jordan – questionable
Steelers Injury Report
- Darnell Washington – injured reserve
- Daniel Ekuale – injured reserve
- Calvin Anderson – injured reserve
- Donte Kent – injured reserve
Texans vs. Steelers Key Player to Watch
Aaron Rodgers, Quarterback, Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers didn’t have the smoothest year under center in Pittsburgh, but the veteran quarterback managed the game to help his team to the playoffs.
He started off the season hot with four touchdown passes against the Jets, and again a few weeks later in Cincinnati, but hasn’t done anything spectacular since then.
Rodgers will have to be at his best on Monday night against a tough Texans defense. Houston had 19 interceptions in the regular season and a plus-17 turnover differential. The Texans allowed a league-low 277.2 yards per game, including 183.5 passing yards per contest.
Texans vs. Steelers Prediction and Pick
This has all the makings of a grind-it-out type of game for both sides here. The Texans’ defense has been one of the best in the league all season long, and Mike Tomlin knows how to manage games in the playoffs.
Neither team should put up too many points in this one, with the winning team maybe getting into the low-to-mid 20s on a cold Pittsburgh night.
This game has the lowest total on the board, but it’s not low enough.
Pick: Under 39.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
