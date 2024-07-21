How Colbie Young Can Help Improve This Georgia Football Stat in 2024
Wide receiver Colbie Young could help improve a major Georgia stat during the 2024 season. Here's how.
When it comes to high-level players on both sides of the football, The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the best teams in the nation. Kirby Smart’s ability to acquire and develop talented has been proven to be elite time and time again. This includes acquisitions made via the transfer portal.
One trasnfer player who could make a massive impact to this year’s Bulldogs roster is wide receiver Colbie Young, who joined the Dawgs this offseason. Young stands at 6-foot-3 and was a massive threat during his time with the Miami Hurricanes. In addition to the wide receiver's immensely talented, his skill set could drastically help Georgia improve this one statistic.
In 2023, Georgia converted 89.71% of red zone opportunities (per TeamRankings.com), good for 23rd in the nation. It was a major drop off from 2022's 98.67% which was first among all Power 5 schools. While passing efficiency in the red zone is not the sole blame for this decline, adding a pass catcher who can specialize in 50/50 passes won't hurt.
With the addition of Young’s ability to win 50/50 balls. Georgia could see a large uptick in their red zone efficiency during the 2024 college football season.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Amongst List of Overrated Teams in College Football
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.