How Does Mykel Williams Fit With the 49ers?
The Bulldogs continue to add to their collective impressive NFL catalog with the San Fransisco 49ers selecting EDGE Mykel Williams with the tenth overall pick. A highly-touted recruit coming out of high school, Williams spent three years wreaking havoc for the Bulldogs as a starter and became a regular attendant in the opponent’s backfield. Being a first round selection, the expectations for the Columbus, GA native to produce are noteworthy. How does he fit for the Bears?
NFL teams are always looking for the one attribute you can’t coach; size. Williams is a monstrous 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds. He also has long arms that allow him to succeed in creating separation between him and opposing offensive lineman.
Despite his massive frame, he is a quick, twitchy player who explodes off the ball and is violent at the point of attack. While his college career was hindered by injuries, he was always a standout on the field whenever he was healthy. NFL scouts raved about Williams’ physicality, as he was a boulder on the field that offensive lineman struggled to move around.
In two meetings against the Texas Longhorns in 2024, Williams excelled and combined for four sacks. In addition to his impressive production, he was a difficult matchup for the Longhorns’ left tackle, Kelvin Banks Jr., who will also likely be a first round draft selection.
After a down year, the 49ers are looking for a spark defensively. With the loss of Joey Bosa, the addition of a prospect like Williams is paramount. Led by Fred Warner and company, the 49ers now have another massive body to add to a franchise that has been known for being dominant on defense. Last year, the Niners had the 11th fewest sacks in the league, which is uncharacteristic for the championship-or-bust franchise. Expect Williams to be on the field during week one and make an immediate impact.
In his three years at Georgia, Williams racked up 14 sacks and 23 tackles for loss. Whenever he was healthy, he was one of the best players on the field on either side of the ball. The Bulldogs will have a tough task in replacing his production during his upcoming season. However, just as Mykel Williams replaced the eventual first overall pick Travon Walker, the University of Georgia has a proven history of replacing first round draft talent.
