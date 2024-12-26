How to Watch the Sugar Bowl: Georgia Football vs Notre Dame
Here is where fans can tune in to see the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
With round one of the 12-team College Football Playoff concluded, the stage has been set for the quarterfinals as eight teams prepare for a shot at the national title. One of the most notable matchups of this round is between the Georgia Bulldogs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who are set to meet in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
The Bulldogs and Irish have met just three times before, with their first meeting taking place during the 1981 Sugar Bowl. The Dawgs would win that contest 17-10, giving them their first national championship of the modern college football era. Georgia and Notre Dame have played two times since then, with the Bulldogs emerging victorious in both contests.
With a win, the Bulldogs will advance to the College Football Playoff Semifinals and await the Penn State and Boise State winner. Georgia is currently a miniscule 1.5-point favorite over the Irish.
How to Watch Georgia vs Notre Dame (The Allstate Sugar Bowl)
- Gameday: Wednesday, January 1st. 2025
- Game time: 8:45 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (Color)
- Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
