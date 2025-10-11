Injury Update on Georgia Offensive Linemen Monroe Freeling and Earnest Greene
The latest injury news on Georgia offensive linemen Monroe Freeling and Earnest Greene.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to play the Auburn Tigers on the road on Saturday. The Dawgs have remained relatively healthy throughout the season, but heading into this one, they have two starting offensive linemen on the injury report.
According to latest reports, both Monroe Freeling and Earnest Greene remain as questionable ahead of the game, but both have made the road trip to Auburn, according to On3's Pete Nakos.
Greene has missed the last couple of games for Georgia due a lower back injury. Freeling left last week's game against Kentucky with a lower body injury and did not return. Georgia is already starting two true freshmen on the offensive line, and if they have to play Saturday's game without both Freeling and Greene, they will be even more inexperienced.
Head coach Kirby Smart mentioned earlier in the week that Freeling's injury wasn't as bad as they initially thought and they were optimistic about him being able to play this week.
Will Monroe Freeling Play vs Auburn?
The history of this rivalry indicates Saturday's game will be a close one. In 2017, Auburn handled Georgia, in 2019 the Bulldogs escaped with 21-14 win, in 2021 Georgia throttled Auburn 34-10 and in 2023 the Tigers nearly upset Georgia but ultimately lost 27-20. It's not very often you see a blowout in this matchup when it is played at at Auburn.
Head coach Kirby Smart has been successful against Auburn at Georgia with just the lone loss in 2017. It has always been proven to be difficult to pick up a road win in Jordan-Hare, though. With a home game against Ole Miss looming, picking up a win this weekend would be huge for the Bulldogs to remain at one loss on the season.
So if you're a fan of either team for this matchup and you're expecting anything other than a close game, odds are you will probably be wrong. Between the history of the matchup and the strengths and weaknesses of both teams, they would indicate that Georgia and Auburn are in store for another classic matchup in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM ET on Saturday and the game will be broadcasted on ABC. After this week, Georgia will head back to Athens for a home matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels.