Georgia Bulldogs vs Auburn Tigers: SEC Releases Official Injury Report Ahead of Game
The SEC has released an official injury report ahead of the Georgia Bulldogs' matchup with the Auburn Tigers.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just days away from their second road trip of the 2025 college football season as the team travels to take on one of their most storied rivals, the Auburn Tigers. This will be the 130th meeting between these two schools in a series that Georgia leads 65-56-8.
Georgia has defeated the Tigers eight games in a row, dating back to the 2017 SEC Championship, and is looking to extend their winning streak against an Auburn team that is currently just 3-2 on the season. According to ESPN metrics, the Bulldogs have a 64.5% chance of winning the game.
Both teams are heading into the matchup with a handful of key injuries that could have massive implications on Saturday's game. With just days to go before these two programs kick off, the SEC has officially released a full injury report for both teams.
Georgia Bulldogs vs Auburn Tigers Official Injury Report:
Editor's Note**: This article will be updated as official injury reports are made available by the SEC. Reports are expected to be released at approximately 8:00 p.m.
Georgia
Out:
- TE #9 Ethan Barbour
- WR #11 Talyn Taylor
- OL #51 Malachi Toliver
- WR #88 Thomas Blackshear
Questionable:
- OL #57 Monroe Freeling
- OL #71 Earnest Greene III
Auburn
Out:
- WR #5 Horatio Fields
- RB #21 Durell Robinson
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers
- Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 11th, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (Color)
- Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn, Alabama)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
