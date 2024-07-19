Jake Fromm Participates in Workout for the Green Bay Packers
Former Georgia Bulldog Jake Fromm landed a workout with the Green Bay Packers and could be potentially added to the roster.
The offseason in the NFL is an important time of the year for both organizations and players. It's a time where players can impress their teams, whether they're with a new team or with the same team from the prior season, but it's also a time for players to try and earn their spot on a roster. That's what former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is trying to accomplish now.
In May of this year, Fromm was released by the Washington Commanders. It is now being reported that he worked out for the Green Bay Packers and would be a potential pre camp addition, according to Ian Rapoport.
Fromm was a fifth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2020. He then had a stint with the Giants in 2021 and then joined the Commanders in 2022 and had been with the organization ever since.
Fromm started two games for the Giants in 2021 where he threw for 210 yards, a touchdown, three interceptions and completed 45% of his balls. It has been a bit of an up-and-down ride for Fromm since the start of his professional career and hasn't been able to find his footing since being drafted.
During his time at Georgia, Fromm spent three seasons as the team's starter. He started the 2017 season as the backup behind Jacob Eason, but an injury opened the door and Fromm never looked back after that. In his career at Georgia, Fromm threw for 8,224 yards, 78 touchdowns, 18 interceptions and had a career completion percentage of 63%. He also helped lead the Bulldogs to their first-ever college football playoff berth.
