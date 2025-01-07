Jared Wilson Announces 2025 NFL Draft Decision
Another Georgia Bulldog has announced their NFL Draft decision following the 2024 college football season.
After suffering a loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the Georgia Bulldogs 2024 season has come to a close. With the season concluded, players and coaches have begun turning their attention to the 2025 season and are making decisions for their future.
One of the players who has made a decision is center Jared Wilson, who has announced that they have accepted an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl. This means Wilson will almost certainly be continuing his football career at the professional level and will declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.
After learning under Bulldog great Sedrick Van Pran for the early stages of his career, Wilson took over the reins of the center position for Georgia’s offense and performed extremely well. His 2024 season provided Georgia with extremely reliable center play and his skillset will be greatly missed by the Bulldogs’ offense next year.
While seeing players depart from the Red and Black is always disappointing for Georgia fans. This player will almost certainly have the unwavering support of Dawgnation as they continue their football career.
