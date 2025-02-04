Jared Wilson Receives Updated Draft Projection Following Reese's Senior Bowl
See where Bulldogs' center Jared Wilson is projected to land on draft night following the Reese's Senior Bowl.
The Reese's Senior Bowl was concluded this past weekend and numerous prospects have now set their sights on Pro-days and the NFL Combine to increase their draft stock. With the Senior Bowl wrapped up, numerous analysts and experts have re-tooled their mock draft boards.
One player who received an update is Georgia Bulldogs center Jared Wilson.According to ESPN's Matt Miller's mock draft, the Detroit Lions are projected to select Wilson with the sixtieth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While Wilson did not partake in last week's senior bowl events, changes and other projections have allowed him to climb into second-round projections of the NFL Draft.
Wilson was the Bulldogs starting center for the 2024 season and provided the Dawgs with some extremely valuable and reliable play at the position. His play has earned the projection of being one of the first players taken at his position in the class.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, April 24th. Coverage times for this event will be released as further details emerge.
