Jaylan Morgan Commits to Georgia
Jaylan Morgan, 2025 safety, announces commitment to Georgia over Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Florida.
Georgia's football program picked up a lot of steam on the recruiting trail in the month of June and that is now carrying over into the month of July. Jaylan Morgan, a safety in the 2025 recruiting class, has announced his commitment to Georgia. He committed to the Bulldogs over Ole Miss, Florida and Mississippi State.
Morgan is rated as the 268th-best player in the nation, the 23rd-best safety and the sixth-best safety in the class, according to 247 sports composite rankings. Georgia did not offer Morgan until April of this year but they asserted themselves into this recruitment and have now come out on top.
Georgia got the last official visit from Morgan this summer after he visited the other three schools in his final four list. The Bulldogs are now starting to round out their defensive backs class for this cycle with commitments from Todd Robinson and Shamari Earls, who flipped from South Carolina to Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Shamari Earls, CB
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
