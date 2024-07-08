Where Will Jaylan Morgan Commit?
Where will 2025 safety Jaylan Morgan announce his college commitment to?
Georgia is carrying a lot of momentum from the month of June into July on the recruiting trail and they have the opportunity to keep it rolling on Monday, July 8th. Safety Jaylan Morgan is set to announce his college commitment between Georgia, Florida, Mississippi State and Ole Miss. So where will he be committing?
Morgan took official visits to all four final schools this summer and Georgia got the last official visit. The Bulldogs did not offer Morgan until April of this year but they have quickly asserted themselves in this one as it comes down to the wire. Georgia is looking to fill out their defensive back class for this cycle with commitments from Todd Robinson and Shamari Earls, who flipped from South Carolina to the Bulldogs yesterday.
Kirby Smart has been known to be one of the best closers in college football recruiting and them getting the last word feels like that puts them in a better spot than the other three schools. Mississippi State on the other hand was one of the first major power four schools to offer Morgan in his recruitment and Ole Miss and Florida have continued to remain in the mix which means you can't just write them off in this one, but Georgia seems to be the team to beat.
Morgan is rated as the 268th-best player in the nation, the 23rd-best safety and the sixth-best safety in the class, according to 247 sports composite rankings. He will be announcing his commitment at 2 PM on his Instagram account.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Shamari Earls, CB
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Todd Robinson, DB
