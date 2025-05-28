Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams Discussed Teaming Up on Recruiting Visit at Georgia
College football star wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams discussed teaming up on a recruiting visit to Georgia.
Two of college football's biggest stars emerged last season as Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith showed out as true freshmen at their respected program. Both are individually great players but it was revealed that the two stars talked about teaming up in college.
Williams and Smith were revealed as the cover athletes for College Football 26 and Chris Vannini, a reporter for The Athletic, interviewed both players. Smith and Williams revealed that while on a recruiting visit to the University of Georgia, the two discussed teaming up with one another.
"I tried. I tried to get him," Williams said. "I was like, team up and he was like hmmm. We thought about it. We did think about it."
Williams finished his freshman season at Alabama with 865 yards, four touchdowns and 48 receptions. Smith racked up 1,315 yards, 15 touchdowns and 76 receptions en route to helping the Buckeyes win the national title.
While Smith and Williams did not specify if they had talked about teaming up at Georgia, the thought of those two being on the same team at any program is insane. It certainly would have resulted in one of the best wide receiver duos college football has ever seen.
Unfortunately for Georgia, Williams decision to go to Alabama ended up hurting their 2024 college football season as he helped the Crimson Tide defeat Georgia during the regular season.
