Kaiden Prothro, 5-Star Tight End in 2026 Recruiting Class, Set to Announce Commitment
One of the biggest remaining prospects in the 2026 recruiting class is expected to announce his commitment today.
One of the biggest prospects in the 2026 recruiting class has reached the final day of his recruitment as 5-star tight end Kaiden Prothro is set to announce which school he will be attending during the 2026 college football season.
According to 247Sports, Prothro is a 5-star composite player and is one of the top 30 prospects in the nation. He stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs just over 200 pounds which gives him the potential to be a massive mismatch in the passing game.
Prothro has been heavily recruited by the Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators, and Texas Longhorns and will likely choose between these three programs later today. Many experts believe that the Georgia Bulldogs are the current leaders in this recruitment, and the Bulldogs' staff appears to feel strong about their odds of landing Prothro's commitment.
Should he elect to continue his career with Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, the highly-touted prospect will be joining what is already one of the deepest tight end rooms in the country and adding to its prestige. There have also been some speculations that the Bulldogs may use Prothro at receiver should he commit to Georgia.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- James Johnson, DL
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
