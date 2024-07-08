SEC Media Days Schedule For Coaches Released
As the 2024 SEC Media Days approach, the conference has released the schedule for coaches and what order they will be speaking in.
As the offseason progresses and the 2024 college football season inches closer and closer, teams across the SEC have begun setting their sights on the upcoming 2024 season.
One of the biggest events of the offseason is SEC Media Days, where coaches and players
from every team in the conference field questions about their expectations for the coming year. The schedule for what days coaches of the team will speak was recently announced.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly will be the first coach to speak on Monday, July 15th and will be followed by Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, South Carolina coach Shane Beamer, and Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea. Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart will speak on Tuesday, July 16th.
This will also be the first media days to feature representatives from Oklahoma andTexas, the two teams that joined the SEC as part of the widespread conference realignment during the offseason.
2024 SEC Media Days Schedule
Monday, July 15th
- Brian Kelly (LSU)
- Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)
- Shane Beamer (South Carolina)
- Clarke Lea (Vanderbilt)
Tuesday, July 16th
- Kirby Smart (Georgia)
- Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri)
- Brent Venables (Oklahoma)
- Josh Heupel (Tennessee)
Wednesday, July 17th
- Kalen DeBoer (Alabama)
- Billy Napier (Florida)
- Jeff Lebby (Mississippi State)
- Steve Sarkisian
Thursday, July 18th
- Sam Pittman (Arkansas)
- Hugh Freeze (Auburn)
- Mark Stoops (Kentucky)
- Texas A&M (Mike Elko)
