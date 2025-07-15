Kirby Smart Shoots Down Rumors Nick Saban Will Return to Coaching College Football
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shot down rumors of the possibility of Nick Saban returning to coaching.
The 2025 SEC Media Days are underway as coaches and players from all of the conference's 16 teams converge on Atlanta, Georgia, to preview their upcoming college football seasons. As the event continues, one of the bigger stories of the week has revolved around Nick Saban.
Rumors have begun swirling that the former Alabama head coach Nick Saban is eyeing a return to coaching. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart was asked about this rumor during his SEC Media Days appearance, to which he promptly shot down any prospect that Saban's return was a possibility.
"I've heard all the scuttlebutt about it and almost laughed," said Smart during his SEC Media Days appearance. "It was like someone needed something interesting to talk about yesterday, so they went to coach Saban to do it."
Smart served under Saban as the Crimson Tide's defensive coordinator for nearly a decade and played a pivotal role in developing Alabama's defense into one of the most feared units in college football.
Smart also making a joking implication that even if Saban did want to return to the coaching world, the decision would ultimately depend on his wife, Mrs. Terry.
"Make no mistake about it, the boss at home is going to make that call. Not him."
Smart and the Bulldogs will face the Crimson Tide this season on Saturday, September 27th, in Athens, Georgia. This will be the Tide's first trip to Sanford Stadium since the 2008 season and will be just their third regular-season matchup since that time.
