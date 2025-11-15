Live Updates: Georgia vs Texas Score
Stay updated with Georgia's matchup against the Texas Longhorns.
The Georgia Bulldogs final conference game for the 2025 regular season has arrived as the Dawgs prepare for one of their most highly anticipated matchups of the season. The Texas Longhorns are set to come to town and will face Georgia for the first ever matchup between these two programs in Sanford Stadium.
Last year, Georgia and Texas played each other twice, with the Bulldogs taking victories in both contests. The first was a 30-15 beating of the Longhorns in Austin, and the second was an overtime thriller in the SEC Championship.
Last year's SEC Championship victory also saw the emergence of Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, who came in the second half for an injured Carson Beck. Today however, will be the quarterback's first official start against Texas.
Georgia vs Texas Score
The Bulldogs and Longhorns have faced each other just seven times prior to tonights contest, with today's contest being the eighth all-time contest. With a win, Georgia will tie the series record for this matchup at 4-4. With a loss, the Dawgs will fall to 3-5 against Texas.
Both the Bulldogs and Longhorns have found themselves squarely in the thick of the College Football Playoff race and a win against a top-10 opponent would palce either team in prime position to reach this year's playoff.
That said, Texas has less wiggle room in this situation, as the Longhorns have already suffered two losses this regular season. A third loss would likely place their College Football Playoff hopes out of reach.
Today's contest will also have an interesting wrinkle, as it will be Texas quarterback Arch Manning's first trip to Athens since his time as a collegiate athlete. The Bulldogs heavily persued Manning during his highschool recruitment. However, the young quarterback would elect to join Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns.
The Bulldogs and Longhorns will begin their week 12 matchup on Saturday, November 15th inside Sanford Stadium. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for approximately 7:30 and coverage will be made available on ABC.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Texas Longhorns
- Gameday: Saturday, Nov. 15th, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!