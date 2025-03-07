LOOK: Georgia Football Player Trolls Florida Gators
Former Georgia offensive lineman Xavier Truss took an opportunity to troll the Florida Gators.
The Georgia Bulldogs have a litany of former players getting ready to make the transition to the NFL. The combine just recently wrapped up, Georgia will soon have their pro day and then the NFL draft will be there. Offensive lineman Xavier Truss is one of those players but he still had some time to troll a Georgia rival while preparing for the NFL.
Truss posted on his Instagram story a picture of him at the University of Florida standing in front of Gators' legend Tim Tebow's statue. Also in the picture though is Truss holding a miniature Georgia football helmet. Insurance that he is still repping the G even while inside enemy territory.
Truss spent six seasons at the University of Georgia and he only lost to the Gators one time in his career which was the 2020 season. Truss was a starting offensive lineman for the Bulldogs during his final three years with the program.
At the combine, Truss measured in at 6-foot-7 and 309 pounds. He posted a 5.24 in the 40-yard dash, jumped 8'7" in the broad jump and locked in a 26" vertical. Truss' biggest asset in this year's draft class is that he played both guard and tackle during his time at Georgia. NFL teams are always looking for help upfront and Truss has a lot of experience at multiple positions.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Look to Continue Impressive Streak in 2025 Season Opener
- Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
- Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily