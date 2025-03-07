Dawgs Daily

LOOK: Georgia Football Player Trolls Florida Gators

Former Georgia offensive lineman Xavier Truss took an opportunity to troll the Florida Gators.

Jonathan Williams

Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Xavier Truss (73) lines up against Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Junior Tuihalamaka (44) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Xavier Truss (73) lines up against Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Junior Tuihalamaka (44) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Georgia Bulldogs have a litany of former players getting ready to make the transition to the NFL. The combine just recently wrapped up, Georgia will soon have their pro day and then the NFL draft will be there. Offensive lineman Xavier Truss is one of those players but he still had some time to troll a Georgia rival while preparing for the NFL.

Truss posted on his Instagram story a picture of him at the University of Florida standing in front of Gators' legend Tim Tebow's statue. Also in the picture though is Truss holding a miniature Georgia football helmet. Insurance that he is still repping the G even while inside enemy territory.

Georgia offensive lineman Xavier Truss holding Georgia helmet while at the University of Florida.
Xavier Truss' Instagram Story

Truss spent six seasons at the University of Georgia and he only lost to the Gators one time in his career which was the 2020 season. Truss was a starting offensive lineman for the Bulldogs during his final three years with the program.

At the combine, Truss measured in at 6-foot-7 and 309 pounds. He posted a 5.24 in the 40-yard dash, jumped 8'7" in the broad jump and locked in a 26" vertical. Truss' biggest asset in this year's draft class is that he played both guard and tackle during his time at Georgia. NFL teams are always looking for help upfront and Truss has a lot of experience at multiple positions.

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Access Georgia/South Carolina/Tennessee Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams.

