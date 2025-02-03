LOOK: Tight End Brock Bowers Showcases Skillset in a New Sport
Former Georgia Bulldog Brock Bowers shows that football isn't the only sport that he is good at.
It isn't exactly a well-kept secret that former Georgia Bulldogs and current Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is good at the sport of football. Over the past four seasons, Bowers has won two national titles, earned a first-round selection in the NFL Draft, broke a league record for receiving yards by a rookie, and he recently competed in the NFL Pro Bowl in his first season with the league.
But while Bowers, has seemingly conquered the gridiron, it appears that the highly talented athlete may have his sights set on dominating a new sport. That is the rapidly growing recreational game of Pickleball. Earlier this week, the University of Georgia's social media team posted a video of Bowers competing in a pickleball match and celebrating with teammates. The Dawgs' account jokingly encouraged the NFL to include the sport in next year's Pro Bowl festivities.
While Bowers likely won't be trading his cleats for a paddle anytime soon, seeing the former Bulldog dominate in a sport outside of his profession is certainly a sight to behold for Las Vegas and Georgia Bulldog fans alike.
