LOOK: Tight End Brock Bowers Showcases Skillset in a New Sport

Former Georgia Bulldog Brock Bowers shows that football isn't the only sport that he is good at.

Christian Kirby II

Jan 30, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; AFC tight end Brock Bowers of the Las Vegas Raiders (89) during the Satisfying Catches event during the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge at Nicholson Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
It isn't exactly a well-kept secret that former Georgia Bulldogs and current Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is good at the sport of football. Over the past four seasons, Bowers has won two national titles, earned a first-round selection in the NFL Draft, broke a league record for receiving yards by a rookie, and he recently competed in the NFL Pro Bowl in his first season with the league.

But while Bowers, has seemingly conquered the gridiron, it appears that the highly talented athlete may have his sights set on dominating a new sport. That is the rapidly growing recreational game of Pickleball. Earlier this week, the University of Georgia's social media team posted a video of Bowers competing in a pickleball match and celebrating with teammates. The Dawgs' account jokingly encouraged the NFL to include the sport in next year's Pro Bowl festivities.

While Bowers likely won't be trading his cleats for a paddle anytime soon, seeing the former Bulldog dominate in a sport outside of his profession is certainly a sight to behold for Las Vegas and Georgia Bulldog fans alike.

Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

