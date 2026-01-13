Matt Ryan Mentions Georgia's Kirby Smart Amidst Atlanta Falcons Head Coaching Search

Atlanta Falcons President of Football Matt Ryan mentioned Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart when discussing the team's head coaching search.

The NFL and college football offseasons are underway for the majority of teams as organizations begin their preparations for the 2026 season. This can be a hectic time across the sport, as teams look to bolster their rosters, acquire talent, and complete coaching searches.

The Atlanta Falcons are among the teams in the hunt for a new head coach and have already taken several steps in finding their next leader for the 2026 season. One of the steps the organization has taken is hiring former quarterback Matt Ryan to the team's President of Football position.

Ryan was introduced in his new role earlier this week and held a media press conference, where he was prompted on a litany of questions. Many of which were concerning the team's head coaching search.

One question in particular surrounding the Falcons' search was regarding whether Ryan would influence the organization to prioritize offensive or defensive-minded individuals. In his answer, Ryan mentioned Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart.

"I think we are looking for the best coach. Whatever that may look like. You know, Kirby Smart down the road. He's a defensive guy, and he does pretty good from the defensive standpoint," said Ryan. "I think you look at who is the best person to get the most out of your football team and to provide ways to win games."

Kirby Smart's Prestige as a Head Coach

Georgia coach Kirby Smart kisses the National Championship trophy while celebrating after winning the College Football Playoff National Championship game in Indianapolis, on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Throughout his 10 seasons with the Bulldogs, Smart has cemented himself as arguably the best head coach in college football and has already brought a litany of conference championships and national championships to Athens.

While Smart's fiery coaching style and championship prowess could be the very thing Atlanta needs. The Bulldogs' head coach has not been in a coaching capacity at the NFL level in more than 20 years, when he served as a defensive backs coach for the Miami Dolphins under Nick Saban.

While Ryan's name-dropping the Bulldogs' head coach while the Falcons are in the midst of a search of their own certainly caught the attention of Georgia sports fans, there does not appear to be any public interest from either party regarding the Falcons' head coaching vacancy.

The Falcons and Bulldogs will each continue their respective offseasons in hopes of reaching their ultimate goals ahead of the 2026 football season.