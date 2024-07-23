Mike Norvell Says Georgia Was One of the Four Best Teams in College Football
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell says Georgia was one of the four best teams in college football for the 2023 season.
A conversation on the 2023 college football season got reignited during SEC Media Days when conference commissioner Greg Sankey that Georgia was one of the four best teams despite being left out of the playoff. In that comment, Sankey directed the end of his quote at Florida State in how they handled being left out of the playoff, and now it has trickled down to Florida State head coach Mike Norvell.
“Georgia was one of the best four teams and didn’t get in (the Playoff),” Sankey said. “But you didn’t see us jumping up and down and complaining and hanging national championship banners.” He didn't directly mention Florida State by name, but nobody had any trouble reading between the lines. Norvell has now shared his thoughts on the topic, and what he said might surprise Georgia fans.
"I don't disagree that Georgia was one of the top four teams if you're judging off talent and ability but they also earned their loss," Norvell said. "That was part of the result of what happened on the field. When you look at our team and what it was, we controlled the things we could control, we unfortunately had an injury, but we had a team that responded to it. Everybody can have an opinion of what happened. I don't disagree they were one of the four best teams, but what happened on the field kept them out of the playoff."
Florida State and Georgia would end up facing off in the Orange Bowl at the end of last season and well, it didn't do any favors for Florida State's case of wanting a playoff bid. The Bulldogs would go on to defeat the Seminoles by a final score of 63-3. Florida State's roster was depleted at the time due to bowl opt-outs but Georgia on the other hand did not have a single player announce they were sitting out of the bowl game, and the game's outcome left college football fans in a major discussion debating both sides of the coin.
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Football Utilizing Something This Offseason More Than it Ever Has
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily