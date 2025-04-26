Dawgs Daily

NFL Draft Day 3 - Best Players Available from Georgia

It’s Day 3 of the NFL Draft. Here are the Dawgs that are likely to hear their names called in the final rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. 

Brooks Austin

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. (2) celebrates his tackle of Florida Gators running back Trevor Etienne (7) at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, October 28, 2023. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. (2) celebrates his tackle of Florida Gators running back Trevor Etienne (7) at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, October 28, 2023. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s Day 3 of the NFL Draft. Here are the Dawgs that are likely to hear their names called in the final rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. 

The Georgia Bulldogs have quite a few players that are expecting to hear their names called in the final day of the 2025 NFL Draft. As the final day of the draft kicks off, we take a look at the best Bulldogs available.

Best Players Available For Day 3 of NFL Draft from Georgia

- Smael Mondon, LB
- Dominic Lovett, WR
- Trevor Etienne, RB
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DE
- Warren Brinson, DT
- Dan Jackson, DB
- Xavier Truss, OL
- Nazir Stackhouse, DT
- Chaz Chambliss, EDGE
- Benjamin Yurosek, TE

Players Already Drafted:
- Mykel Williams, Pk 11 overall, 49ers
- Jalon Walker, Pk 15 overall, Falcons
- Malaki Starks, Pk 27 overall, Ravens
- Tate Ratledge, Pk 57 overall, Lions
- Dylan Fairchild, Pk 81 Overall, Bengals
- Jared Wilson, Pk 95 Overall, Patriots

Departures:

  • Nitro Tuggle, WR
  • Marques Easley, OL
  • Branson Robinson, RB
  • Chris Peal, DB

Commitments:

  • Elo Modozie, LB
  • Josh Horton, DL
  • Josh McCray, RB
  • Waltclaire Flynn, OL

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Other Georgia News:

Published |Modified
Brooks Austin
BROOKS AUSTIN

Brooks Austin is a former college football player turned journalist and broadcaster. Follow him on Twitter @BrooksAustinBA

Home/Football