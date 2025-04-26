NFL Draft Day 3 - Best Players Available from Georgia
It’s Day 3 of the NFL Draft. Here are the Dawgs that are likely to hear their names called in the final rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Georgia Bulldogs have quite a few players that are expecting to hear their names called in the final day of the 2025 NFL Draft. As the final day of the draft kicks off, we take a look at the best Bulldogs available.
Best Players Available For Day 3 of NFL Draft from Georgia
- Smael Mondon, LB
- Dominic Lovett, WR
- Trevor Etienne, RB
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DE
- Warren Brinson, DT
- Dan Jackson, DB
- Xavier Truss, OL
- Nazir Stackhouse, DT
- Chaz Chambliss, EDGE
- Benjamin Yurosek, TE
Players Already Drafted:
- Mykel Williams, Pk 11 overall, 49ers
- Jalon Walker, Pk 15 overall, Falcons
- Malaki Starks, Pk 27 overall, Ravens
- Tate Ratledge, Pk 57 overall, Lions
- Dylan Fairchild, Pk 81 Overall, Bengals
- Jared Wilson, Pk 95 Overall, Patriots
Departures:
- Nitro Tuggle, WR
- Marques Easley, OL
- Branson Robinson, RB
- Chris Peal, DB
Commitments:
- Elo Modozie, LB
- Josh Horton, DL
- Josh McCray, RB
- Waltclaire Flynn, OL
