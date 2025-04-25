Mykel Williams NFL Player Comparison: What He Brings to the San Francisco 49ers
What Mykel Williams brings to the San Francisco 49ers.
The first Georgia Bulldog came off the board on Thursday night during the NFL draft when the San Francisco 49ers selected Mykel Williams with the 11th overall pick. The 49ers found themselves a player to add alongside Nick Bosa, but what are the 49ers getting in Williams?
First and foremost, Williams is an elite defender against the run. Which makes a logical comparison of Jadeveon Clowney. The former South Carolina Gamecock has shown the ability in the league to get after the quarterback, but his best trait is run fits and wreaking havoc at the line of scrimmage.
Williams measured in at 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds at the NFL combine. Clowney is listed at 6-foot-5, 266 pounds. Both are massive defensive ends that have a diverse skill set and have great intuition when it comes to defending against the run.
It didn't take long for Williams to make himself known on the college football landscape. He started as a true freshman for the Bulldogs and helped lead the program to a national title during the 2022 season. It was also revealed that Williams dealt with an ankle injury for the majority of the 2024 season. When he is healthy, though, Williams is consistently one of the best players on the field at all times.
Bosa gets after the quarterback on a regular basis and Williams shuts down the run at an elite level. Sounds like two players that are going to compliment one another very well in San Francisco.
