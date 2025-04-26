Grading Lions' Selection of Offensive Lineman Tate Ratledge
Through two picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions have made a concerted effort to improve their talent level in the trenches.
A day after strengthening the interior of their defensive line by drafting Tyleik Williams, the Lions did the same along the offensive line via the selection of Georgia product Tate Ratledge.
Detroit general manager Brad Holmes facilitated a draft-night trade with the Denver Broncos in order to nab the talented offensive lineman. Specifically, he parted with picks No. 60 and No. 130 overall in exchange for the Broncos’ second-round selection which he used on Ratledge (No. 57 overall) and pick No. 230 (seventh round).
On OverTheCap's draft pick trade value chart, the Lions surrendered 1,458 points in total value while receiving 1,195 value points from the Broncos. This means Holmes & Co. were willing to surrender more than what they received in order to move up just three spots to obtain Ratledge.
Ratledge, checking in at a staggering 6-foot-6, 308 pounds, immediately fills a void on the Lions’ offensive line, providing the organization with a sufficient replacement for Kevin Zietler. Zeitler, Detroit’s starting right guard in 2024, signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency this offseason.
Ratledge possesses the necessary athleticism, physicality and temperament to grow into a successful offensive lineman at the next level, especially in run-blocking situations.
In his final season with the Bulldogs, he posted a 74.4 Pro Football Focus overall grade, including a 74.7 run-blocking mark.
As The Draft Network’s Keith Sanchez writes, “Tate Ratledge is an experienced interior offensive lineman with the versatility to play both right guard and left guard at the next level. He played a key role in leading a Bulldog rushing attack that consistently set the tempo with its physical, dominant run-blocking unit. Ratledge combines strength, power, athleticism, and football IQ, making him a skilled interior offensive lineman with numerous translatable traits for the NFL.”
The two-time first-team All-SEC selection will be a welcomed addition along the interior of Detroit’s offensive line in 2025 and beyond.
At this present juncture, I’ll give the Lions an “A-” for their selection of the physically-imposing lineman.