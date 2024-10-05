Ousmane Kromah Commits to Georgia Football
Ousmane Kromah, a 2025 running back, has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.
The momentum on the recruiting trail has slowed down a little bit for Georgia with the 2024 college football starting up, but it just sparked up a bit. Ousmane Kromah, a 2025 running back, has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.
Kromah is rated as a four-star prospect, the 84th-best player in the country, the 5th-best running back in the class and the 11th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to 247 composite rankings. The Lee County High School prospect took official visits to Auburn, Florida State, Tennessee and Georgia this offseason in that order. He then followed up by taking unofficial visits to Florida State, Georgia and Auburn.
Kromah becomes the second running back to join Georgia's 2025 recruiting class as Bo Walker has been committed to the Dawgs for quite some time now. Head coach Kirby Smart and hos staff have been working on putting the finishing touches on this year's cycle, and Kromah makes for another nice addition to an already loaded class.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
- Jontae Gilbert, DB
- Ousmane Kromah, RB
