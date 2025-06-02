Pair of Former Georgia Bulldogs Listed on 2026 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot
Two former Georgia Bulldogs have been featured on the ballot for the class of 2026 College Football Hall of Fame.
One of the greatest honors for any college football player to achieve is an induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. As the 2025 season approaches, the National Football Foundation has released its list of nominees for the 2026 class.
This year's class of nominees features a pair of Georgia Bulldogs. Running back Garrison Hearst and defensive lineman Richard Seymour. The pair was also featured on last year's list of nominations, but will hope to receive an official induction to this year's class.
Seymour, who played for the Dawgs from 1997-2000 was a dominant force on the Bulldogs’ interior defensive line. He was selected as a first-team All-American after the 2000 season and finished his career at Georgia with 223 total tackles.
Hearst played for the Dawgs from 1990-1992 and was the Dawgs’ feature back during that time. After leading the nation in scoring in 1992, he was awarded the Doak Walker Award and was named the 1992 Player of the Year.
According to the National Football Foundation, the announcement of inductees selected for this year's class will be made sometime in early 2026. Specific details are to be announced at a later date.
Georgia Bulldog College Football Hall of Fame Inductees:
- Mark Richt (Class of 2023)
- Champ Bailey (Class of 2022)
- David Pollack (Class of 2020)
- Matt Stinchcomb (Class of 2019)
- Scott Woerner (Class of 2016)
- Jake Scott (Class of 2011)
- John Rauch (Class of 2003)
- Kevin Butler (Class of 2001)
- Terry Hoage (Class of 2000)
- Herschel Walker (Class of 1999)
- Bill Stanfill (Class of 1998)
- Wally Butts (Class of 1997)
- Vince Dooley (Class of 1994)
- Fran Tarkenton (Class of 1987)
- Bill Hartman (Class of 1984)
- Vernon Smith (Class of 1979)
- Charley Trippi (Class of 1959)
- Bob McWhorter (Class of 1954)
- Frank Sinkwich (Class of 1954)
