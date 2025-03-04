Dawgs Daily

Philadelphia Eagles Potential Targets From The Well That Is Georgia Football

Gage Fulford

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) reacts after a play against the Washington Commanders during the first half of the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) reacts after a play against the Washington Commanders during the first half of the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have made a habit of drafting former Georgia Bulldogs. They won a Super Bowl with (7) Bulldogs on the roster. We look at who they could be targeting in the 2025 NFL Draft.

There's no secret to the Eagles draft strategy it appears... "They got any more of those Georgia Bulldogs?" They've signed and drafted a total of (7) Georgia Bulldogs, making up 13.2% of their roster solely from the University of Georgia on the way to winning the Super Bowl.

As the 2025 NFL Draft nears, we take a look at who the Eagles are likely targeting in this year's NFL Draft.

Potential Georgia Draft Picks For the Philadelphia Eagles

Jalon Walker:
Jalon Walker is a resilient linebacker that gives everything on the football field. He leads guys in the right direction and makes sure everyone is lined up correctly. However, if Jalon Walker ends up falling in the draft due to a "lack of size" or whatever have you, it should not shock people if the Eagles draft him. They've capitilized multiple times over from players sliding down the board to them, especially Bulldogs — most notably Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith.

Malaki Starks:
The Eagles are already down 2 secondary guys with them releasing Darius Slay, and James Bradberry. Malaki Starks could be a name on Philadelphia's radar. Malaki Starks provides a spark in the secondary and can cover some of the best receivers in the game. Sure, they have a do it all weapon in the form of Cooper Dejean, but they could use a Deep safety and versatile coverage specialist like Starks.

Jared Wilson:
If the Eagles are looking for another Jason Kelce-esque center to be the future of their already established offensive line, they need to look no further than Jared Wilson. He's seemingly the No. 1 center in this draft by a considerable margin and he fits the play style of the Eagles legend considering the athleticism he posseses, as was on display during the NFL Combine.

Summary:

In conclusion, all these players bring a different unique aspect to the field. Whether that is being a leader, setting the edge, or covering a lot of talented receivers. Finally, do not be surprised if the Philadelphia Eagles look to add to their roster of Georgia players. 

