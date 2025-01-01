REPORT: Georgia vs Notre Dame Postponed Following Bourbon Street Attack
The Allstate Sugar Bowl has been rescheduled for a different time following the attacks in New Orleans, Louisiana.
In the early hours of a New Year's Day celebration, tragedy struck as a man driving a white pickup truck plowed into pedestrians celebrating on the iconic Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana. Multiple injuries and fatalities were suffered, and authorities have reportedly killed the driver.
New Orleans is set to be the site for the Allstate Sugar Bowl, a College Football Playoff game that is scheduled to take place New Year's Day in the Caesar's Superdome just over a mile away from where last night's attack occurred.
However, given the congregation of thousands of college football fans and the possibility of another attack, authorities have determined that it is in the best interest of the public to postgame the game for another time. No official word has been given by authorities. The initial report of this release comes from local news affiliate, WDSU.
Details surrounding the game's new kickoff time and/or location will be released as soon as they are made available.
