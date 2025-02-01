SEC Quarterback Deems Sanford Stadium 'Best Atmosphere' in College Football
Former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart deemed Georgia's Sanford Stadium the best road atmosphere in college football.
The Senior Bowl is starting to wrap things up this weekend as college prospects from all over the country got their chance to showcase their skills in front of NFL scouts. The Georgia Bulldogs had a few former players make some splashes this week and likely increased their draft stock.
Another big part of the Senior Bowl is players getting to do a good number of interviews discussing a variety of topics. Sometimes it might be about which NFL teams are interested or if you're former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, you're asked about college football road environments.
Dart transferred from USC to Ole Miss and was the Rebel's starting quarterback for the past few seasons. When asked which stadium environment other than Ole Miss's was the best he gave some shoutouts to Texas A&M and LSU, but he highlighted one specific venue that surpassed all of them.
"The best atmosphere that I played in was Athens, Georgia 2023 senior night, blackout game and it was Brock Bowers' return," said Dart in an interview with Chatusup. "So that was freaking electric."
In the game Dart is referring to, Georgia went on to 52-17. Dart threw for 112 yards and an interception as the Dawgs went on to win the top-10 matchup late in the season. However, the two programs faced off again this past season and the Rebels got the best of the Bulldogs and Dart threw for 199 yards and a touchdown.
