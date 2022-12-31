Stats that will Determine the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

As we get closer to No. 1 Georgia's Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl matchup with No. 4 Ohio State, let's take a look at some of the statistics that could determine the game.

Georgia: 77.0 Rushing Yards Per Game

Ohio State has one of the most explosive passing games in college football, but there have been times (Michigan) when it has stalled out. Typically, that comes as a result of a team shutting down Ohio State’s rushing game. The Buckeyes didn’t have a run of longer than 8 yards in the second half of their 45-23 loss to the Wolverines.

Stetson Bennett vs Top 25 Teams - 1,472 yards, 13 TD, 2 INT (5 Games)

A lot of folks around the country believed Stetson Bennett would ride off into the sunset following last season’s national championship. No way to top that, right? Well, Bennett has topped 2021, thus far.

He’s saved his best performances for his biggest games. In the SEC Championship against LSU, Bennett threw 4 first half touchdowns en route to Georgia’s first SEC title since 2017.

He’ll need another big performance if Georgia is to repeat.

CJ Stroud vs Top 25 Teams - 926 yards, 5 TD, 2 INT (3 Games)

Stroud is potentially the top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, and he’s arguably the best quarterback in college football. There’s not a throw he can’t make, but he hasn’t faced a defense quite like Georgia.

In Ohio State’s loss to Michigan, Stroud had a lot of passing yards (349), but most of them were empty, as the Buckeyes had just 2 scores through the air. He’ll have to execute in the red zone if Ohio State is going to pull the upset.

Ohio State: 2.7 Sacks Per Game

Stetson Bennett has been sacked just 7 times in 2022. If Ohio State is going to take down Georgia, they're going to have to get after Bennett.

In Georgia’s last loss (2021 SEC Championship), Alabama sacked Bennett 3 times. With right tackle Warren McClendon potentially out, Georgia will look to Amarius Mims to fill in.

Georgia Secondary: 195 Receiving Yards Allowed Against Tennessee

This isn’t the first time Georgia has faced an elite passing game this season. In Week 10’s matchup with No. 1 Tennessee, the Bulldogs held the Volunteers - who averaged 326 passing yards per game - to just 195 passing yards.

Biletnikoff Award winner Jalin Hyatt had just 63 receiving yards in the game. Georgia will face another of college football’s best receivers in Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr.

How to Watch Georgia vs OSU

Gameday: Saturday, Dec. 31st, 2022

Saturday, Dec. 31st, 2022 Game time: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

Start with a 7-day free trial! Stream on ESPN - HERE

Chris Flower (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color) will both be on the call.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

