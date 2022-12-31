Skip to main content

Live Updates: College Football Playoff - Georgia vs Ohio State

Updates as No. 1 Georgia takes on No. 4 Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

For the second year in a row, and the third time under Kirby Smart, the Georgia Bulldogs are in the College Football Playoff. Georgia is 2-0 in the semifinals round of the Playoff, and 3-1 overall, winning the College Football Playoff National Championship last season.

If Georgia is going to get back to the title game, they'll have to go through the 11-1 Ohio State Buckeyes, who lost their final game of the season to No. 2 Michigan, but were still selected to the Playoff. 

The Buckeyes, led by quarterback CJ Stroud, boast one of the nation's most explosive offenses and have an extremely athletic defense that prides itself on getting after the quarterback.

Pregame Notes:

How to Watch Georgia vs OSU

  • Gameday: Saturday, Dec. 31st, 2022
  • Game time: 8:00 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE
  • Chris Flower (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color) will both be on the call.
How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

