Live Updates: College Football Playoff - Georgia vs Ohio State

For the second year in a row, and the third time under Kirby Smart, the Georgia Bulldogs are in the College Football Playoff. Georgia is 2-0 in the semifinals round of the Playoff, and 3-1 overall, winning the College Football Playoff National Championship last season.

If Georgia is going to get back to the title game, they'll have to go through the 11-1 Ohio State Buckeyes, who lost their final game of the season to No. 2 Michigan, but were still selected to the Playoff.

The Buckeyes, led by quarterback CJ Stroud, boast one of the nation's most explosive offenses and have an extremely athletic defense that prides itself on getting after the quarterback.

How to Watch Georgia vs OSU

Gameday: Saturday, Dec. 31st, 2022

Saturday, Dec. 31st, 2022 Game time: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

Chris Flower (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color) will both be on the call.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

