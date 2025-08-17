Stetson Bennett Delivers Heroic Fourth Quarter Drive in Rams Victory Over Chargers
The Los Angeles Rams earned a close preseason victory over the Los Angeles Chargers thanks to some fourth-quarter heroics from quarterback Stetson Bennett.
The Los Angeles Rams earned a dramatic preseason victory over the Los Angeles Chargers this Saturday, as the team emerged victorious in a 23-22 game. The victory was the Rams' second consecutive of the 2025 postseason.
The Rams utilized quarterback Stetson Bennett throughout the entire game, who threw for an impressive 324 passing yards and a trio of touchdowns. The quarterback completed a handful of impressive plays and has continued to show growth as a professional.
Arguably the most impressive of Bennett's moments, however, came in the Rams' final drive of the game, as he completed a miraculous fourth and 10, which eventually led to a go-ahead touchdown with just seconds remaining in the game.
The quarterback's heroic effort was reminiscent of Bennett's collegiate days with the Georgia Bulldogs, where the former walk-on led the Dawgs to back-to-back national championships during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
Bennett has been universally praised by many for his preformance throughout the preseason and has likely cemented his spot on the Rams' roster for 2025. Los Angeles currently has veterans Jimmy Garoppolo and Matthew Stafford on their roster as well.
The Rams will be on the road for the remainder of the preseason as they travel to Cleveland to face the Browns for their final matchup before the beginning of the regular season. Los Angeles will begin its 2025 regular season on Sunday, September 7th, when it hosts the Houston Texans. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 1:25 p.m., and coverage for the event will be aired on CBS.
