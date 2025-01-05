Tate Ratledge Announces 2025 NFL Draft Decision
Another Georgia Bulldog has announced their NFL Draft decision following the 2024 college football season.
After suffering a loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the Georgia Bulldogs 2024 season has come to a close. With the season concluded, players and coaches have begun turning their attention to the 2025 season and are making decisions for their future.
One of the players who has made a decision is offensive guard Tate Ratledge who has announced that they will be continuing their football career at the professional level and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Ratledge has been one of Georgia’s most recognizable figures, given his size, mustache, and, of course, his mullet. The guard was originally a member of the Dawgs’ 2020 recruiting class and battled through injuries early in his career before becoming one of Georgia’s most reliable offensive linemen. The Dawgs will surely miss his style, leadership, and skills next season.
While seeing players depart from the Red and Black is always disappointing for Georgia fans. This player will almost certainly have the unwavering support of Dawgnation as they continue their football career.
