The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Georgia's Dominating Win Over the Texas Longhorns
Unpacking everything good, bad, and worse from the Bulldogs' dominating victory over the Texas Longhorns.
The Georgia Bulldogs turned in their best performance of the 2025 season this weekend as the Dawgs handled the 10th-ranked Texas Longhorns in Athens. The final score of the matchup was 35-10.
The victory was Georgia's third straight over the Longhorns and improved Kirby Smart's record against top-10 teams to 9-0 inside Sanford Stadium.
With the dust settling on Georgia's best game of the season, let's dive into what went right and what went wrong in "The good, the bad, and the ugly" for the Bulldogs' impressive outing against the Texas Longhorns.
The Good: Defensive Dominance
The Bulldogs' defense turned in easily its best performance of the season, as it stifled Texas' offense in all facets. The Longhorns were able to rush for just 23 yards and were held to less than 300 yards of total offense.
In addition to this, Georgia held Texas to just two third-down conversions on 12 attempts and sacked quarterback Arch Manning a total of three times. Should the Dawgs continue to turn in performances such as these, defeating Georgia will be a challenging task.
The Bad: Points Off Turnovers
When you defeat a top 10 team by 25 points at home, it's sometimes hard to find things to gripe about. However, Georgia's utter domination of Texas could have been even greater had the Dawgs taken slightly better care of the football.
Texas' lone touchdown on the night came from a short field thanks to an interception by Gunner Stockton. Had Georgia not provided the Longhorns with such great field position, Texas would likely have never reached the Dawgs' end zone.
The Ugly: Third Quarter Slump
A 21-point fourth-quarter explosion is an excellent way to close out a game in dominating fashion. However, the quarter leading up to that was a bit sluggish. The Dawgs had two drives of less than three yards in the third, and saw their 11-point lead diminish to just four points in that time.
While the game was mostly controlled by Georgia throughout the evening, a sluggish third quarter created some tension for Georgia fans.
The Bulldogs will be back in action this Saturday as they return to Sanford Stadium to host the Charlotte 49ers for their final home game of the 2025 regular season. Kickoff for this game is scheduled to begin at noon.