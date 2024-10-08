The Uniqueness of Mississippi State's Last Trip to Athens
Everything that made Mississippi State's' last trip to Athens, Georgia, so peculiar.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Mississippi State Bulldogs will face off this Saturday, October 12th as the 2024 college football season continues. Though these two programs do not face off annually, the last time these two programs met in Sanford Stadium was certainly a memorable one. But not for you reasons one may think.
The first reason that made the last meeting between the Bulldogs and "The Dawgs" in Sanford Stadium so unique was that the game took place during the 2020 COVID season when stadiums were required to stay at a limited capacity and teams competed in conference only schedules during the regular season. This created a rather quiet home environment for Georgia and its fans.
In addition to an interesting environment, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs decided to dawn their iconic "Blackout" jerseys, which received a massive update during the offseason ahead of 2020. The Dawgs have not worn the uniform combination at home since this game.
In addition to a unique home environment and uniform combo, the game also served some historical relevance as well. Georgia's 31-24 victory over State would be the first victory in Georgia's historic regular season win streak, which spanned nearly four seasons and two national titles before the Dawgs suffered a defeat at the hands of Alabama on the road this season.
The two programs have gone through a litany of changes since their last meeting in Athens, Georgia and Saturday's contest will likely reflect said changes. According to most sportsbooks, Georgia is more than a 30-point favorite over State.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
